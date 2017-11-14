Victoria Beckham's $2 Fashion Advice Is Worth Every Penny

While she may have been Posh Spice in the '90s, Victoria Beckham is actually super relatable.

As a guest on Vanity Fair's Derek Does Stuff With a Friend, the designer volunteered to give fashion advice for a whopping $2 to Central Park pedestrians. While Derek Blasberg walked around with a heavy, wooden stand that read "Fashion Advice from Victoria Beckham, $2," held up by a strap around his neck, Victoria conversed with customers through an iPad video conference. The result: an entertaining segment filled with style tips that everyone can relate to.