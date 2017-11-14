Splash News
There's nothing you can't do when you're in Miami.
As Jay-Z continues his 4:44 tour across the country, the rapper was able to enjoy some family time with wife Beyoncé and his extended family.
The power couple was spotted having lunch on a boat cruise around Miami with their daughter Blue Ivy Carter.
Beyoncé wore vintage style sunglasses for the ride while Jay-Z kept things casual in a white T-shirt and baseball cap.
"They went out together in the afternoon around 2 p.m. They rode around on the boat around Miami Beach and the surrounding area," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They came back around 5:30 p.m. to Hibiscus Island. There were quite a few people with them."
And as it turns out, this may be the first of many family trips in various parts of the country as Jay-Z performs his biggest hits to sold-out crowds. In fact, E! News has learned the family unit is heading to Atlanta next.
"Beyoncé and the kids will be traveling with Jay-Z during most of his tour. They spoke about that before his tour started that they will experience this tour as a family," another source shared with us. "Jay-Z is acting the best he has ever acted towards Beyoncé. He shows her so much love. He is a true family man these days."
After kicking off his latest tour last month at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., Jay-Z has had more than a full plate. At the same time, the man behind huge hits including "Empire State of Mind" and "99 Problems" has made plenty of time for his family.
While celebrating Halloween weekend, Jay-Z went big when he dressed as Biggie Smalls alongside Beyoncé (aka Lil' Kim).
The pair has also enjoyed private date nights including an evening at Rihanna's Diamond Ball in New York City and a trip to Ben Platt's Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen.