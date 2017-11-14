EXCLUSIVE!

Brie Bella Jokes That Nikki Bella Is "Horrible" at Wedding Planning: "I've Actually Been Pretty Bad"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ashlee Simpson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Zendaya

Fashion Police

Trinity Fatu, Total Divas 703

Trinity Fatu Wants to Make a Major Update to Her Championship Belt: ''It's Worth It to Have the First Ever Title That Glows!''

Nikki Bella is so not a bridezilla.

"I've actually been pretty bad about wedding planning right now," Nikki told E! News last night at the NBCUniversal Cable Holiday Party in Hollywood.

"She's horrible at it!" Brie Bella teased her twin.

"I'm not horrible!" Nikki insisted.

"The girl who wanted to get married so bad for years like we all had to see on Total Divas and Total Bellas—you finally get proposed to and it's like all you care about is finding your dress and now that you found your dress it's like nothing else matters," Brie joked.

WATCH: John Cena Talks Wedding Planning

"Dancing With the Stars took up a lot of time of mine so that was the reason why," John Cena's other half explained. "So we have our date, we're trying to lock down a location, I do have the dress. I'm almost there." 

Watch our interview with Nikki and Brie for more scoop about this season of Total Divas, Brie's baby Birdie and Nikki's shocking Dancing With the Stars elimination.

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Brie Bella , Nikki Bella , Weddings , John Cena , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News , Engagements
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.