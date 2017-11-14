Jessica Biel is pleading the fifth!
The star of USA Network's The Sinner recently chatted with E! News about Justin Timberlake's halftime show performance at the 2018 Super Bowl. As she explained to us, J.T.'s kept his wife of five years completely in the dark as rehearsals get underway.
"I know nothing, truly," Jessica shared, ultimately teasing, "They're being very thoughtful about what they want to do and figuring it out."
Fans will just have to consider Biels' lips completely sealed! She did tell us the whole family, including 2-year-old son Silas Timberlake, is excited to check out the actress' Midwest roots. "I was born in Minnesota," she said. "I didn't really grow up there, but yes we are going back!"
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
So what is there to know about the biggest gig in Timberlake's career? For starters, he's promised no wardrobe malfunctions à la the 2004 Super Bowl with Janet Jackson, and two sources told us she won't join him onstage for round two.
One source said the 10-time Grammy winner's set will be "classic J.T.," explaining, "Justin will be playing his old stuff during his Super Bowl performance... Justin's team has really been pushing to lock in this deal and he's very excited for the opportunity."
Timberlake himself has major goals to accomplish come February 4, as he shared during an appearance on Football Night in America, "What I really want to do is take the opportunity to put together a performance that feels like it unifies... and then the icing on the cake is at some point, within that 12 minutes, that everybody is shaking their booty."
To hear more from Jessica, including an update on their adorable toddler and her critically-acclaimed return to acting, press play on the video above!
(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)