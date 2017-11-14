Stephen Belafonte is feeling incredibly "blessed" after enjoying a night out with his 6-year-old daughter, Madison, who he shares with his estranged wife, Mel B.

In case you missed it, the former Spice Girls member settled her domestic violence claim with Belafonte, which she first filed in March amid their messy divorce.

During the battle, Mel B was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex that extended to her three daughters, including Madison, with whom Belafonte was granted temporary, monitored visitation rights.