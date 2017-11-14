Sarah Hyland has some choice words for her social media haters.

The Modern Family actress fired off a series of tweets on Tuesday after an Instagram follower criticized her for posting a picture in which she and new beau Wells Adams appeared to be naked in bed together.

"You can go out with whoever you want," a screenshot of the follower's comment read, "but there are limits. Do not you know that some things are private, and not be shared with the whole world. KEEP YOUR SEXUAL LIFE PRIVATE, we do not necessarily need to know all the details of your personal life. SH-T!!"

Hyland tweeted the screenshot along with the words, "Hey guysssss. I'm explaining myself again! Aren't you so happy???? "Isn't this what twitter is for???"