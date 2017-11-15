La'Myia Good Picks a Fight With Shantel Jackson at Nazanin Mandi's Bachelorette Party on The Platinum Life

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

WAGS, Nicole Williams

Ready for Baby? WAGS L.A.'s Nicole Williams Reveals When She Plans to Get Pregnant With Her First Child

Maryse, Total Divas

Maryse Invites Carmella and Big Cass Over For a Sleepover at Chateau Marmiz on Total Divas

Nazanin Mandi's bachelorette party was all fun and games until Lola Monroe decided to bring the group's drama to the forefront.

 In this clip from Thursday's all-new episode of The Platinum Life, Lola attempted to address La'Myia Good and Shantel Jackson's latest beef.

"I've been in this space while everyone is turning up, I can't even really enjoy it like that because I feel certain vibes, I'm gonna speak up on it. Can we just deal with the elephant in the room?" Lola asked.

The Platinum Life Stars' Sexiest Instagrams

While La'Myia understood why her issues with Shantel are the group's business, she would prefer to have the conversation in private. Shantel on the on the other hand, is ready to hash out their beef here and now.

"Honestly, I feel like I'm at a point where I can have a conversation in front of everybody because I feel like I'm not the one who has a problem with you La'Myia," Shantel responded.

Despite Shantel's attempt to hash things out, La'Myia insisted that their beef is non-existent.

Watch

La'Myia & Shantel Stir Up Drama at Nazanin's Dinner

The Platinum Life

E!

"Baby girl, I don't have a problem with you. You haven't done anything to me personally, I just don't f--k with you like that," La'Myia stated.

While La'Myia insisted that it's no big deal, she refused to explain why she isn't rocking with Shantel.

"You can't say you have a problem with someone and not speak up on what it is. What is it? Spit it out," Shantel demanded.

 Watch the drama go down in the crazy clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of The Platinum Life Thursday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Platinum Life , E! Shows , Miguel , Top Stories , Feuds
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.