Some of these costumes do not look like the others—and people are noticing.

As the release of Justice League looms just days away, the Internet is abuzz about the Amazon warriors' costumes for Zack Snyder's upcoming film as compared to their most recent previous depictions in June's Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins.

Notably, some of the Amazon warrior costumes in Justice League are two pieces, leaving their torsos uncovered. "Here is a fantastic example of the difference between the male and female gaze," Women and Hollywood founder Melissa Silverstein wrote in a tweet on Sunday. "Patty Jenkins' Amazon warriors on the left. Zack Snyder's on the right."