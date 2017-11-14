Marquise Goodwin is sending love to his wife Morgan Goodwin after the heartbreaking death of their newborn son.

After the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver scored a touchdown during Sunday's game against the New York Giants, he revealed that just hours earlier he and his wife Morgan had lost their baby boy. This morning, Marquise took to Instagram to honor Morgan for her "strength" and "resiliency."

Along with a photo of Morgan he wrote, "You're looking at strength, courage, & resiliency all in one picture. So many more words to describe my beautiful wife. I love you sweetheart #WCW #SuperBlessed."