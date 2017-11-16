Shantel Jackson is proving that she's a boss in the shoe game.
In this clip from Thursday's all-new episode of The Platinum Life, Nelly's boo put her new product, Shoe Gummi, to the test.
"I've been working for a while now with this company called Heeluxe. Anything that has to do with shoes or high heels, they've tested it. I need this stamp of approval from Heeluxe before I can go to market," a hopeful Shantel said.
With the help of friends Shantava, Desmond and model, Nazanin Mandi, Shantel was ready to see Shoe Gummi hit the runway.
"I absolutely love the Shoe Gummi idea. I'm so proud of Shantel, she's been busting her ass for so long putting this together. So I'm gonna rock that catwalk and I know she's gonna pass," Nazanin boasted.
After a run in the lab, the results came: Shoe Gummi passed with flying colors. But there was just one more test to run.
Self-proclaimed heels-lover, Desmond, was tasked to take his turn on the catwalk. After bashing the girls for wearing flats to a pool party, Shantel was more than ready to see if Desmond could really walk the walk.
"Desmond is always giving us s--t for being in flats. Four or more," Shantel quipped.
It turns out the walk was a little harder than Desmond realized, sending the shoe aficionado tripping down the runway. It wasn't long before he was singing another tune.
"Y'all should wear flats now," Desmond admitted.
Watch a brand new episode of The Platinum Life Thursday at 10 p.m., only on E!