Shantel Jackson is proving that she's a boss in the shoe game.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new episode of The Platinum Life, Nelly's boo put her new product, Shoe Gummi, to the test.

"I've been working for a while now with this company called Heeluxe. Anything that has to do with shoes or high heels, they've tested it. I need this stamp of approval from Heeluxe before I can go to market," a hopeful Shantel said.

With the help of friends Shantava, Desmond and model, Nazanin Mandi, Shantel was ready to see Shoe Gummi hit the runway.