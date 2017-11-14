North West Wants to Make YouTube Tutorials, but Kanye West Says No

North West is ready for her YouTube close-up!

As the first child of beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, it comes as no surprise that the 4-year-old mini style star has taken a liking to the world of eye shadow, lipstick, and, of course, contour. The little one started dabbling in the art early on, testing her skills on her stuffed animals and aunts while picking up a few pointers along the way. Of course, it doesn't hurt that her mom is the kween of contour while her Aunt Kylie Jenner's lip kits are among the most coveted makeup items on the market.

Now, as her mom is gearing up to launch her newest fragrances, the tot is interested in dipping her toes into the YouTube beauty guru pond. "The other day, it was so funny. My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos," Kim recalled to WWD.