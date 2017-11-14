Ryan Seacrest's Mom Is Taylor Swift's Doppelgänger

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland Claps Back at Hater Over "Naked" Selfie With Wells Adams

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Spotted for the First Time in a Month

Ryan Seacrest's mom looks like she could be Taylor Swift 's mom!

On Tuesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, a viewer wrote to co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan, telling them to do a side-by-side shot of Ryan's mom Connie Seacrest, who was in the audience, and Taylor.

"You should do a side-by-side shot of Ryan's mom and Taylor Swift, she could be Taylor Swift's mother," Ryan read on the air.

A picture of Taylor from the 2015 Billboard Music Awards appeared on screen next to Connie and their haircuts are very similar!

Read

This Taylor Swift Doppelgänger Is Blowing Our Minds

Ryan Seacrest, Mom, Taylor Swift

Instagram, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"I see it!" Kelly said.

The camera then replaced T.Swift's face in the picture with Connie's face and Ryan laughed, "I apologize, Taylor. I'm sorry Taylor. What an honor mother."

Take a look at the video above and let us know what you think! 

And make sure to check out this Taylor Swift doppelgänger that is blowing our minds!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Ryan Seacrest , Viral , Live With Kelly and Ryan , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.