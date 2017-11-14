Drew Scott and Emma Slater wanted to make a splash during their two dances in the Dancing With the Stars semifinals.
"We wanted it to be epic," Emma said. Those epic moments included the Property Brothers star revealing his kilt (and giving a little flash)—"First kilt ever on the show," Drew said—and a gravity-defining spin that saw Drew lifting and spinning Emma.
"We wanted to end it on a high," Emma gushed.
"We had to go big," Drew said. "Our philosophy too is we got to go big or we got to go home."
How do they top it all in the finals?
"Hey, what if you swing me in circles," Drew joked.
With the final performances ahead, Drew said he can't focus right now.
"Honestly, I'm shocked," he admitted. "To be here—when I started this competition you have your dreams of how you're going to do, but to actually be here and I just thought there's no way when you see the talent."
The Dancing duo will take time to celebrate, but then it's right into the finals planning, despite the fact they never thought they'd be in the running this late in the competition.
"I've never danced before," Drew asked, "so how can you expect to be in the finals of something?"
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.