Jordin Sparks Secretly Marries Dana Isaiah—and She's Pregnant!

So much for "One Step at a Time!"

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah announced Tuesday that they secretly tied the knot on July 16. The newlyweds are now expecting their first child together in the spring of 2018. "He's been like, 'I want to shout it from the mountain tops!'" the singer, 27, tells People of her aspiring model husband, 25. "We're really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this."

The couple eloped while on vacation in Hawaii with a small group of friends. "It just more solidifies the whole team sentiment of a relationship," Sparks explains. "You know you're still individuals, but at the same time everything is about 'we' and 'us' as opposed to 'you' and 'I.'"

Sparks, who previously dated Jason Derulo and Sage the Gemini, can't believe she tied the knot. "I'd gone through a crazy time last year, so I was just like 'You know what? I'm good. I'm going to stay single. I'm just not going to look,'" she recalls. "...He just showed up at my door."