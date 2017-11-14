What Newlywed Life Is Really Like for Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are still in the honeymoon phase.

After being together for more than a decade, the Aquaman actor and Cosby Show actress tied the knot in October. E! News' Will Marfuggi caught up with the couple at the Justice League premiere in Los Angeles and asked him if they still felt like newlyweds.

"Oh yeah. Oh yeah. If I wasn't on camera right now, I would tell you," Momoa, dressed in Valentino, said as his wife laughed by his side.

Even though the couple has been together for years and share two children together—Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf—Momoa admitted their bond feels different now that they're married.

"I never thought it would," the Game of Thrones actor said. "But I mean, we have a 10.5 year old, a nine year old. I plan on being with her the rest of my life. There's just that moment where it's [time to take it] to the next level. I'll be here her whole life."