VIDEO
Jimmy Kimmel Live! was full of surprises Monday night.
In honor of
's 50th birthday, a number of celebrity guests made surprise appearances on the show. Jimmy Kimmel Ray Romano told the host what he should expect now that he's "entering the 50 club." Romano advised him to let go of his feud with . "He's not worth a stent, right? He's not worth an angioplasty," Romano told him. "He's going to kill you." Matt Damon
Romano also revealed he would be making a donating to Children's Hospital Los Angeles in honor of Kimmel's infant son.
Bob Iger and Disney also donated $250,000 to the organization.
After sharing more life lessons, Romano had one more surprise. "We gathered your celebrity friends, because I know to you that's more important the un-famous ones," he said. "We got them to read some of your mean tweets—people who've tweeted mean things about Jimmy."
"People tweeted mean things about me?" Kimmel laughed. "This is a double whammy!"
In addition to Romano,
, Michael Keaton , Halle Berry , Anthony Anderson , Howard Stern David Spade, , Chris Hemsworth , Kristen Bell , Jon Stewart , Tracy Morgan , Amy Schumer Liam Neeson, , Larry David , Mike Tyson , Jeff Bridges , Zach Galifianakis , Kim Kardashian Stephen Colbert, , Jennifer Lawrence and David Letterman all read "mean tweets." But it was Kardashian's tweet—written by her husband Will Ferrell during his Kanye West feud with Kimmel in 2013—that took the (birthday) cake: "JIMMY KIMMEL PUT YOURSELF IN MY SHOES..." West said. "OH NO THAT MEANS YOU WOULD HAVE GOTTEN TOO MUCH GOOD P----Y IN YOUR LIFE."
After reading the tweet, Kardashian nodded and said, "Fair point, Kanye."
To see the rest of the videos, watch the video now.
Check out more "Mean Tweets" from the show's history:
Ray Romano
"Jimmy Kimmel needs a kick to his d--k hole."
Michael Keaton
"I thought I saw Jimmy Kimmel @ Home Depot. Turns out it was just a sloppy dude with big dimples."
Halle Berry
"@jimmykimmel you are a jackass d--k sucker keep your mouth shut and do your little Tv show or get the f--k out of our country"
Anthony Anderson
"@jimmykimmel you represent everything I hate about myself. You bloated douche bag"
Howard Stern
"Is Jimmy Kimmel crosseyed or just ridiculously ugly?"
Davd Spade
"@jimmykimmel go suck a gorilla d--k u dumb fatass"
Chris Hemsworth
"@jimmykimmel is a comedy god. Like a deformed, lame, hideous god, such as ancient Greece's Hephaestus. But that ugly bozo was still a god."
Kristen Bell
"@jimmykimmel R u kidding me w that flabby body? What the f--k - get 2 the gym man. Do u really shave ur pits??? Scary!"
Jon Stewart
"Jimmy Kimmel is that same fat kid from Win Ben Stein's Money who grew up to become that fat kid from Win Ben Stein's Money."
Tracy Morgan
"@jimmykimmel if you replaced Jimmy's nose with a d--k, you'd have a dead ringer for dumbo"
Amy Schumer
"@JimmyKimmelLive @jimmykimmel you still look like a potato. Now you're just a hairy potato. So you're extra gross."
Liam Neeson
"@jimmykimmel I disagree. I think jimmykimmel. Looks like a slightly bloated Carson daly. But not as funny."
Larry David
"This is going to sound fantastic, but I forgot Jimmy Kimmel's name so I googled 'Ugly late night talk show host' and I got him, top link."
Mike Tyson
"@JimmyKimmelLive @jimmykimmel open your eyes. Your eyes look like vaginas. #squinter."
Jeff Bridges
"I liked Jimmy Kimmel better when he was somehwat fat, Skinny Jimmy is no bueno"
Zach Galifianakis
"Dear jimmy kimmel, go wrap your ball sack around your neck and choke yourself to death then put your head up your butt"
Stephen Colbert
"@jimmykimmel You're a piece of s--t. Your job is to pollute the airwaves with your worthless bulls--t. F--k off, you big giant turd."
Jennifer Lawrence
"@jimmykimmel 1 million $ says your hair is fake and your boobs are fake and your feet are small and your nose is made of playdough."
David Letterman
"Jimmy Kimmel is not funny. Neither is David Letterman."
Will Ferrell
"@jimmykimmel your show blows brown donkey balls. Go play with Howard Stern's a--hole. You hollywood jokeless fool."
Zac Brown Band
"The Zac Brown Band is on three radio stations at the same time.........As you can imagine this is the worst day of my life. #H8Them"
Cassadee Pope
"When Cassadee Pope goes to the bathroom her name is Cassadee poop"
Blake Shelton
"I want to throw Blake Shelton off an highway over pass by his legs and watch him get obliterated by a Peterbuilt pulling a big stupid house."
Luke Combs
"If you grow a beard like Luke Combs, don't grow a beard."
Randy Houser
"Randy Houser has the sexiest voice but is so dang ugly. #Bummer"
Old Dominion
"F--k you Old Dominion, suck my d--k"
Trace Adkins
"If we all just concede that Trace Adkins is an a--hole, can we move on?"
Darius Rucker
"I just heard a Darius Rucker country song, and I hate to be dramatic, but it's the worst thing that's ever happened to me."
Dan + Shay
"Sitting here thinking this song sucks and then I realized it was a dan and shay song and everything made sense"
Jana Kramer
"Would rather live a music-less life than hear Jana Kramer on the radio"
Chris Young
"Some say I should just ignore what I think sucks, so today I'm ignoring Chris Young's new album.
Florida Georgia Line
"dude from Florida georgia line looks like Clayton Kershaw if he gave up on baseball and started making s--tty music."
Lady Antebellum
"Lady Antebellum is the musical equivalent of getting kicked in the sack!"
Chris Stapleton
"Chris Stapleton proves that ugly people can still win awards."
Jake Owen
"Kinda feel like Jake Owen is a douche but idk"
Little Big Town
"Little big town sounds like they threw a bunch of cats in a bag and beat them around with a tennis racquet"
Justin Moore
"Justin Moore get some pants that fit bro I can see ur balls"
Gal Gadot
"gal gadot?????? imma be wondering why taht woman got not titties"
Emma Watson
"Emma Watson seems like the type of girl who I would be friends with for like 3 days and then get really sick of but not tell her"
Jake Gyllenhaal
"Jake Gyllenhaal has the most punchable face of all time. I'd like nothing more than to sock him in his ugly, soft, starry-eyed pug face."
Elisabeth Moss
"Elisabeth Moss looks STUNNING. I think she can clean up well, despite my grandmother's harsh opinion that she's hideous."
John Lithgow
"I bet that John Lithgow's ballsack looks exactly like is face..."
Dave Chappelle
"Dave Chappelle head don't fit his body nomore He forgot to exercise that milk dud on his shoulders That bitch tiny"
Jeffrey Tambor
"All frowning old dudes are Jeffrey Tambor to me."
Gwyneth Paltrow
"Can Gwyneth Paltrow just stick to steaming her vagina and shut the f--k up, for f--k's sake."
Jennifer Aniston
"Jennifer aniston is what happens when a bag of flour gets its big break"
Jim Parsons
"Jim Parsons looks like a ventriloquist dummy that came to life to become a sex offender"
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
"Jamie Lannister has a tiny d--k, pass it on #GameOfThrones"
Photos
See More From Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 on ABC.
Watch
Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Don't miss
E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.