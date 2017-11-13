The show must go on, but not before a touching tribute to Gloria Fallon.
After a week-long break from hosting The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon returned to his late-night show and addressed the death of his beloved mother.
While holding back tears, Jimmy paid tribute to Gloria who he called "the best audience."
"As some of you know, my mother Gloria passed away recently and I canceled our shows last week to be with my family and make arrangements. She was the best audience. She was the one I was always trying to make laugh and she was such a fan of the show, and everything I did," Jimmy shared. "When we were little, my mom would walk us to the store, me and my sister, and we would hold hands and she would squeeze my hand three times to say I love you and I would squeeze I love you too."
He continued, "Last week, I was in the hospital and I grabbed her hand and I squeezed I love you and I just knew we were in trouble, you know?"
E! News confirmed that Gloria died peacefully on November 4 at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City. Jimmy was at his mother's bedside along with other loved ones.
"I feel so grateful to be able to do this every single night and I'm very appreciative of all the support from all of you that my family received over the past week and we're going to continue to work really hard to bring some light and laughter into the world," Jimmy shared during tonight's episode. "Thank you for watching. Thank you for helping me and my family recover from this loss. Mom, I'll never stop trying to make you laugh. I love you."
Jeff Daniels and Mary J. Blige were featured on Monday's all-new episode as celebrity guests. In addition, musical guest Taylor Swift celebrated one million copies of reputation being sold by performing a song.
