Paige is back, but the haircut isn't...
Before the Property Brothers, Flip or Flop or Fixer Upper, there was Trading Spaces, TLC's hit home makeover show that's been off the air since 2008.
In March, TLC announced that the neighbor-to-neighbor switcheroo home show, which ran for eight seasons, would be coming back in the spring of 2018. If that wasn't enough to tickle your design-on-a-dime fancy or prime your paintbrushes, the network revealed in July that while the revival was getting a face lift, the original show's plucky host, Paige Davis, would stay the same.
E! News recently caught up with Davis to talk about the revamp, what she's been up to for the past decade and what she really thinks of the always morphing, "Paige" pixie cut all these years later.
WireImage/Getty Images
Davis, who now looks strikingly different with her bob haircut, joked, "At first, it was this wispy cute haircut and then it turned into a Carol Brady helmet flip-do."
The 48-year-old even said that that back in the day, the show's crew used to joke she had the new "Rachel."
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Discussing the new Trading Spaces, Davis, who hosted the show from 2001-2005 and then again in 2008, also admitted there will be some familiar elements to revamp.
"The format is the same. We still literally trade keys," said the Davis, who took the reigns over from Trading Spaces' original host Alex McLeod after she left the show in 2001.
So what's Davis been up to for the last 10 years? A lot. The star says she's been doing a lot of theater, performing in Chicago as Roxie Hart, Beauty and the Beast, Sweet Charity and Boeing-Boeing.
Over the summer, Davis said in a video announcement, "I will be hosting Trading Spaces again, I'm back at TLC, back home and back where I belong."
The series takes two sets of neighbors and challenges them to makeover a room in the other's house with the help of a designer and a limited budget.
Trading Spaces returns to TLC Spring 2018.