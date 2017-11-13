Is Amy Schumer's love life revving up again?

Six months after she and Ben Hanisch went public with their split, Us Weekly reports the comedienne has found a new love interest in chef and cookbook author, Chris Fischer. Amy, 36, and her could-be boyfriend were recently photographed enjoying a candlelit dinner in New York City, though the Trainwreck star has yet to comment on the nature of the relationship.

An E! News insider previously said Amy and Ben, a furniture designer, weren't "on the same page" in their relationship or "heading in the same direction," so what is there to know about Chris that might make all the difference in Schumer's love life this time around?

Presenting five facts about Fischer below!