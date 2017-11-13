Karwai Tang/WireImage
Is Amy Schumer's love life revving up again?
Six months after she and Ben Hanisch went public with their split, Us Weekly reports the comedienne has found a new love interest in chef and cookbook author, Chris Fischer. Amy, 36, and her could-be boyfriend were recently photographed enjoying a candlelit dinner in New York City, though the Trainwreck star has yet to comment on the nature of the relationship.
An E! News insider previously said Amy and Ben, a furniture designer, weren't "on the same page" in their relationship or "heading in the same direction," so what is there to know about Chris that might make all the difference in Schumer's love life this time around?
Presenting five facts about Fischer below!
He's Got Connections to Hollywood:
Chris, 37, made a name for himself in the food world as Mario Batali's sous chef at the high-end Italian eatery in New York City, Babbo. Then in his twenties, Fischer reportedly met the Food Network superstar through none other than Jake Gyllenhaal. The movie star made a cameo appearance on Schumer's Inside Amy Schumer series in 2016, so there's definitely a possibility fans see Jake, Amy and Chris hanging out soon.
Amy's Assistant Played Matchmaker:
According to reports, Fischer's sister is Schumer's personal assistant. To make matters even more coincidental, Amy recently filmed I Feel Pretty in Boston, close to her possible beau's home on Martha's Vineyard.
He's a New England Farm Boy:
Fischer's family has owned the Beetlebung Farm in Chilmark, Mass. since 1961. According to a profile on the accomplished chef by Boston Magazine, Chris recently moved back to Martha's Vineyard to operate the 5.7-acre piece of land. In June he opened a small produce market out of the farm, and has aspirations to expand it into a restaurant.
"After years of working for other people, my intuition is, ‘I'm doing this on my own terms,'" Fischer explained to the mag, adding that he's usually "dead broke" but is determined to save the farm on his own terms.
His Cookbook Is Critically-Acclaimed (and the Obamas Love His Restaurant!):
Chris won the coveted James Beard award in 2016 for his Beetlebung Farm Cookbook, and Barack Obama and Michelle Obamaconsider his former restaurant at the Beach Plum Inn their favorite date night spot on Martha's Vineyard. Additionally, Fischer moonlights as a part-time instructor for Boston University's Food & Wine program.
Of Course, There Is an Ex-Girlfriend:
Esquire took a tour of Fischer's farm in 2013, where he introduced the lifestyle publication to his then-girlfriend. They'd been together for at least "a couple of years" at the time, and she worked with him on the farm. "It's fun when we design menus together," Chris explained. "She grows the food, we harvest it together and come up with a concept for the food, and then she prints the menu and I have no idea what it's going to look like. And then it blows me away every time."
