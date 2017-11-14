How I Went From a Mindy Project Extra to an Internet Meme

It's a sad day for fans of The Mindy Project.

The last episode of Mindy Kaling's show premiered on Hulu this morning, marking the end of a comedy era.

On September 25, 2012, the first episode of the show premiered on Fox, giving us our first glimpse into the life of OB/GYN Mindy Lahiri. The show spent three season on Fox before being picked up by Hulu, where it spent its last three.

During the show's first season, I was given an even further glimpse into the life of Lahiri and Kaling when I appeared as an extra on the season's seventh episode, "Teen Patient."