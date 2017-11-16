Five years ago the beloved Twilight saga came to an end with the release of Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

"Team Edward" t-shirts one last time as we take a look at the love lives of our favorite Twilight stars.

In the popular young adult series, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson played Bella Swan and Edward Cullen respectively—AKA the modern day Romeo and Juliet—but with more dramatic flair, vampires and, of course, werewolves. Their love story quickly became every teenage girls dream when it premiered in 2008, shooting all Twilight actors to fame.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, with the fourth and final film, Breaking Dawn – Part 2, premiering five years ago. The wolves and vampires may have enjoyed their time together, but they soon went their separate ways.