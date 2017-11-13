Here's one get-together we'd do anything to attend!

Eva Longoriagathered some of the most prominent Latinas in Hollywood for a night that she hosted at her home. We can just imagine how incredibly amazing it must've all been.

"Lovely Latinas! Once again we got together in a room and my heart filled with joy. These are women I admire, and I look up to and women I support," she captioned the picture of the women in her living room. "I got ya back boos! Where they go, I go! #FiercelyLatina #Latinas #LatinasWhoLunch."

In attendance were Gina Rodriguez, America Ferrera, Francía Raisa, Adrienne Bailon, and Jackie Cruz, just to name a few.