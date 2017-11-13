Eva Longoria Hosts "Lovely Latinas" Reunion at Her Home With America Ferrera, Gina Rodriguez and More Stars

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland Claps Back at Hater Over "Naked" Selfie With Wells Adams

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Spotted for the First Time in a Month

Here's one get-together we'd do anything to attend!

Eva Longoriagathered some of the most prominent Latinas in Hollywood for a night that she hosted at her home. We can just imagine how incredibly amazing it must've all been. 

"Lovely Latinas! Once again we got together in a room and my heart filled with joy. These are women I admire, and I look up to and women I support," she captioned the picture of the women in her living room. "I got ya back boos! Where they go, I go! #FiercelyLatina #Latinas #LatinasWhoLunch."

In attendance were Gina Rodriguez, America Ferrera, Francía Raisa, Adrienne Bailon, and Jackie Cruz, just to name a few.  

Photos

Latin American Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

"Our circle of Latina Love keeps growing. Coming for all you fabulous & powerful Latinas!" Ferrera wrote along with her post of the same photo. "#latinaswholunch you know you're winning when IG won't let you tag everyone! Not tagged: my sisters."

 

Photos

11 Things to Buy Your Bestie for Best Friends Day

Fiercely Latina. #LatinaPower ????????

A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on

Many of these stars first gathered in October at Rodriguez's home. 

"I'm proud to be a Latina. Being a woman ain't easy, but together we are always stronger. Hello to every industry," Eiza González wrote on Instagram after attending the reunion at the Jane the Virgin star's house. "There's more than one seat in the table. Come sit with us. Be a mentor. (and we are missing a ton of our girls making moves here!) How about we STOP attacking each other women!! It's better when we unite."

These reunions keep getting bigger and so do our smiles when we see the photos. 

Cheers to these incredibly talented and inspiring women! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Apple News , Eva Longoria , America Ferrera , Gina Rodriguez , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.