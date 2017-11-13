Here's one get-together we'd do anything to attend!
Eva Longoriagathered some of the most prominent Latinas in Hollywood for a night that she hosted at her home. We can just imagine how incredibly amazing it must've all been.
"Lovely Latinas! Once again we got together in a room and my heart filled with joy. These are women I admire, and I look up to and women I support," she captioned the picture of the women in her living room. "I got ya back boos! Where they go, I go! #FiercelyLatina #Latinas #LatinasWhoLunch."
In attendance were Gina Rodriguez, America Ferrera, Francía Raisa, Adrienne Bailon, and Jackie Cruz, just to name a few.
"Our circle of Latina Love keeps growing. Coming for all you fabulous & powerful Latinas!" Ferrera wrote along with her post of the same photo. "#latinaswholunch you know you're winning when IG won't let you tag everyone! Not tagged: my sisters."
Many of these stars first gathered in October at Rodriguez's home.
"I'm proud to be a Latina. Being a woman ain't easy, but together we are always stronger. Hello to every industry," Eiza González wrote on Instagram after attending the reunion at the Jane the Virgin star's house. "There's more than one seat in the table. Come sit with us. Be a mentor. (and we are missing a ton of our girls making moves here!) How about we STOP attacking each other women!! It's better when we unite."
These reunions keep getting bigger and so do our smiles when we see the photos.
Cheers to these incredibly talented and inspiring women!