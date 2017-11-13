It was a big weekend for celebrating in the Kardashian-Jenner household.

Just one day after Kim Kardashian was treated to a star-studded "Tea for 3" baby shower, E! News has learned younger sister Kylie Jenner also received a party of her own.

According to an eyewitness, around 30 people traveled to Kylie's backyard on Sunday morning for a pajama brunch-themed celebration.

"It was a huge production with hundreds of pink roses that looked like a wedding," our source shared. "There were pink rose petals scattered around the pool and the posts to the tent were all wrapped in pink roses. There was also a big wall of pink flowers and a little stage."

We're told each guest was given silk pajamas and slippers to wear before enjoying a waffle and omelet bar on one side of the event space. The other side included two large sweet tables with cakes and desserts.