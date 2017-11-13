We might be nearing the end of the road for Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, Suits fans.

As USA continues discussions on whether or not the legal drama will return for an eighth season, a new report alleges that stars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle are eyeing their exits from the series that catapulted them to fame. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Adams, who has begun directing episodes of the series, is looking to explore creative avenues outside of Suits. However, should he depart as a series regular, the report notes that the door would remain open for him to return in a guest or recurring capacity, just as the show has done with departed series regular Gina Torres.