Cardi B has certainly been busy since her 2017 single, "Bodak Yellow" soared to the top of the charts and became a bonafide summer sensation. With the platinum song still going strong, she has been popping up everywhere, but that level of publicity has shown the rapper the underside of fame.

"You be seeing these artists going through their meltdowns and f--king shit, and you be like, Why you doing all of that? You're famous, you're a f--king millionaire, why? B--ch, I'm broke, I want to shave my head," she told New York Magazine. "Then when you in those shoes, it's just like, I see why people go crazy. This shit is not what it f--king seems."

While she "can't complain," the star is focused on the hustle. "I'll do something that brings me a check," she told the magazine. "The faster I make a lot of money, the faster I can have these kids I want."

Read the full New York Magazine interview here.