Nick Jonas is still a mama's boy at heart!
The 25-year-old pop star just caught up with E! News while promoting his new single "Home," where he opened up about the greatest parts of going home to his family in Dallas and New Jersey.
So what's the first thing Nick does upon greeting his 'rents after spending a long stretch of time on the road? "Laundry—I ask my mom to do my laundry," he told us. "She does it every time with a big smile!"
He continued, "Now that her four sons are out of the house and have their own lives, any chance she gets to be mom again I think it's a really nice thing for her."
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
He's naturally big on Denis Jonas' skills in the kitchen, continuing, "My mom makes a sweet potato casserole, which is incredible, and an egg casserole. The casserole thing with her is on lock."
The entire Jonas fam, including Nick, Frankie Jonas, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle, reunited earlier this month to celebrate brother Joe Jonas' engagement to Sophie Turner. A source revealed to E! News that about 30 of the couple's family members and friends gathered for an intimate soiree at an Italian eatery in New York City before heading out for a night on the town.
And when Nick isn't celebrating the new additions to his tight-knit brood, his typical schedule includes getting caught up on Game of Thrones ("Obviously"), and inviting pals to his pad.
"I love Billions," the "Chains" singer shared when asked for his TV go-to's. "This show called Love on Netflix, Master of None and Atlanta is my favorite show."
He added, "[House parties] are pretty casual. I like to have some good food, there's usually a sporting event on that becomes the entertainment for the evening. Just catching up with friends, hanging out."
For more from our heartfelt interview with Nick, press play on the videos above!
Hear Jonas' song "Home" when the animated flick Ferdinand hits theaters December 15.