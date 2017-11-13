Nick Jonas is still a mama's boy at heart!

The 25-year-old pop star just caught up with E! News while promoting his new single "Home," where he opened up about the greatest parts of going home to his family in Dallas and New Jersey.

So what's the first thing Nick does upon greeting his 'rents after spending a long stretch of time on the road? "Laundry—I ask my mom to do my laundry," he told us. "She does it every time with a big smile!"

He continued, "Now that her four sons are out of the house and have their own lives, any chance she gets to be mom again I think it's a really nice thing for her."