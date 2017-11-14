Happy Birthday, Josh Duhamel! Check Out the Actor's Cutest Dad Moments With Son Axl

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland Claps Back at Hater Over "Naked" Selfie With Wells Adams

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Spotted for the First Time in a Month

Happy 45th birthday, Josh Duhamel

Most people know that the Transformers actor is considered one of Hollywood's sexiest stars. Similarly, a lot of peeps know that the star is single now that he's split with wife Fergie after eight years. But there's one thing that pretty much everyone knows about the Safe Haven star—and that he sure does love being a dad to 4-year-old son Axl Duhamel.

Lucky for us and his loyal fans, the tow-headed tyke is a constant presence on the Scorpio's Instagram. The doting dad and hands-on papa loves watching sports (he's a die-hard North Dakota fan) with his son, dressing up for Halloween and taking his wee one out for adventures.

One of our favorite moments is over the summer when the actor posted a too-cute video dancing around with his son on the kiddo's fourth birthday.

In honor of the birthday boy's big day we're going through all of his cutest dad moments...

Photos

Fergie and Josh Duhamel: Romance Rewind

I can't think of a better way to celebrate a 4th birthday. Happy Birthday Axlito! @fergie

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on

Josh Duhamel, Axl Duhamel

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Oceana

Au Fun!

Josh Duhamel and son Axl attended the partnership celebration between TOMS and Oceana to help save the sea turtles on March 24, 2016 at Au Fudge in West Hollywood, California.

Josh Duhamel, Axl, Instagram

Josh Duhamel/Instagram

State of Fun

On July 22, the proud papa took his son to the North Dakota state fair and wrote, "ND STATE FAIR See you tonight!!!"

Josh Duhamel, Axl, Instagram

Josh Duhamel/Instagram

Sports Fans

"Congrats to UND Hockey Team for making the Frozen Four!!!!," wrote Josh on March 26, 2016.

Article continues below

Josh Duhamel, Axl, Instagram

Josh Duhamel/Instagram

Just Read it

On April 28, 2017, the hands on dad wrote, "Reading books aloud with children during preschool years leads to higher reading achievement in kindergarten and elementary school, as well as greater enthusiasm for reading and learning throughout school. Join Jumpstart in promoting reading during Week of the Young Child by sharing your favorite #FBF reading memory TODAY. Don’t forget to tag @jumpstartkids1 and use hashtags #readconnectsucceed & #woyc17."

Josh Duhamel, Axl, Instagram

Josh Duhamel/Instagram

Music Baby

Josh posted a photo hanging out with baby Axl on Fergie's music video set back in 2014.

Josh Duhamel, Axl Duhamel, Fergie

Instagram

Beach Boys

Josh posted this family photo on the couple's 8th anniversary earlier in 2017.

Article continues below

Josh Duhamel, Axl, Instagram

Josh Duhamel/Instagram

How Incredible

On Halloween 2016, the doting dad wrote, "Had an Incredible Halloween with these jokers!"

Josh Duhamel, Axl, Instagram

Josh Duhamel/Instagram

Halloween Haunts

On Halloween 2015, Josh wrote, "Trick or Treat?!"

Josh Duhamel, Axl, Instagram

Josh Duhamel/Instagram

Happy Holidays

Josh posted the Instagram photo on Dec. 24, 2015 with the caption, "Look, it's Santa!"

Article continues below

Josh Duhamel, Axl, Instagram

Josh Duhamel/Instagram

First in Flight

On April 17, 2016, the actor wrote, "My son thinks I can actually fly an F16. Let's just go with that for a while..."

Josh Duhamel, Fergie, Axl Duhamel

Twitter

Viking Kings

Josh wrote on Dec. 21, 2014, "Mom thinks I'm rooting for the Dolphins. Let's let her keep thinking that...#SkolVikings."

Josh Duhamel, Fergie, Axl, Instagram

Instagram

Moves Like Jagger

The family posed at Axl's cousin Jagger's birthday party a few years ago.

Article continues below

Josh Duhamel, Axl, Instagram

All Smiles

Josh posted this photo of his smiley little guy back in the day.

Josh Duhamel, Axl, Instagram

Instagram

Boys Will Be Boys

The day before his birthday in 2014, Josh wrote, "He's picking out my birthday gift."

Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Axl, Instagram

Instagram

Doting Dad

When Axl was a newborn, the actor cradled his son back in October 2013. 

Article continues below

Josh Duhamel, Axl

Pedro Andrade/PacificCoastNews

Stroll Along

Josh takes baby Axl out for a walk in a banana-themed, Wahol-inspired stroller back in 2013.

Josh Duhamel, Axl, Instagram

Josh Duhamel/Instagram

Baby Love

When Axl was just a few months old, Josh wrote, "Gonna catch some football with my little guy today." The image was shared on Oct. 6, 2013.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Josh Duhamel , Fergie , Birthdays , VG , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.