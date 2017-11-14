Happy 45th birthday, Josh Duhamel!
Most people know that the Transformers actor is considered one of Hollywood's sexiest stars. Similarly, a lot of peeps know that the star is single now that he's split with wife Fergie after eight years. But there's one thing that pretty much everyone knows about the Safe Haven star—and that he sure does love being a dad to 4-year-old son Axl Duhamel.
Lucky for us and his loyal fans, the tow-headed tyke is a constant presence on the Scorpio's Instagram. The doting dad and hands-on papa loves watching sports (he's a die-hard North Dakota fan) with his son, dressing up for Halloween and taking his wee one out for adventures.
One of our favorite moments is over the summer when the actor posted a too-cute video dancing around with his son on the kiddo's fourth birthday.
In honor of the birthday boy's big day we're going through all of his cutest dad moments...
Josh Duhamel and son Axl attended the partnership celebration between TOMS and Oceana to help save the sea turtles on March 24, 2016 at Au Fudge in West Hollywood, California.
On July 22, the proud papa took his son to the North Dakota state fair and wrote, "ND STATE FAIR See you tonight!!!"
"Congrats to UND Hockey Team for making the Frozen Four!!!!," wrote Josh on March 26, 2016.
On April 28, 2017, the hands on dad wrote, "Reading books aloud with children during preschool years leads to higher reading achievement in kindergarten and elementary school, as well as greater enthusiasm for reading and learning throughout school. Join Jumpstart in promoting reading during Week of the Young Child by sharing your favorite #FBF reading memory TODAY. Don’t forget to tag @jumpstartkids1 and use hashtags #readconnectsucceed & #woyc17."
Josh posted a photo hanging out with baby Axl on Fergie's music video set back in 2014.
Josh posted this family photo on the couple's 8th anniversary earlier in 2017.
On Halloween 2016, the doting dad wrote, "Had an Incredible Halloween with these jokers!"
On Halloween 2015, Josh wrote, "Trick or Treat?!"
Josh posted the Instagram photo on Dec. 24, 2015 with the caption, "Look, it's Santa!"
On April 17, 2016, the actor wrote, "My son thinks I can actually fly an F16. Let's just go with that for a while..."
Josh wrote on Dec. 21, 2014, "Mom thinks I'm rooting for the Dolphins. Let's let her keep thinking that...#SkolVikings."
The family posed at Axl's cousin Jagger's birthday party a few years ago.
Josh posted this photo of his smiley little guy back in the day.
The day before his birthday in 2014, Josh wrote, "He's picking out my birthday gift."
When Axl was a newborn, the actor cradled his son back in October 2013.
Josh takes baby Axl out for a walk in a banana-themed, Wahol-inspired stroller back in 2013.
When Axl was just a few months old, Josh wrote, "Gonna catch some football with my little guy today." The image was shared on Oct. 6, 2013.
