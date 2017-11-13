Liam Payne is preparing for a holiday season unlike any other.

The pop singer and first-time dad will soon experience Christmas through the eyes of his young son Bear Payne, who he and Cheryl Cole welcomed in March. Payne, 24, told E! News on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV EMAs that he can't wait to spend the day with his little one and family.

"It's going to be amazing," the former One Direction member gushed. "We've been arranging getting the stockings and the names on them and all that cute stuff."

"All my family are coming over," Liam shared. "We'll have a big Christmas dinner."

Liam's 2017 tour dates wrap up December 17, meaning the British star will have plenty of time to hop across the pond for Christmas festivities with Bear and Cheryl.