Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw Welcome Baby Girl Mabel Jane

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Art of Elysium
Topher Grace is a dad!
The 39-year-old former That '70s Show star and his 28-year-old wife Ashley Hinshaw welcomed their first child together at the beginning of November, E! News has exclusively learned. Hinshaw gave birth to a baby girl named Mabel Jane Grace on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Back in July, E! News learned that the couple was expecting their first child together after Hinshaw was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a bodycon dress, sporting what appeared to be a baby bump.
Grace and Hinshaw have been married for about a year and a half. The couple tied the knot in May 2016 in Santa Barbara, Calif.
On Oct. 22, Hinshaw shared pictures from her baby shower in Beverly Hills with her friends and family.
"We all got fancy today thanks to @nessiefelice and the fabulous tea party she organized for baby Grace," she captioned the post above.
Congratulations to the couple!