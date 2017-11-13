Michael Strahan's Holiday Gift Guide Feels Like Home

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Michael Strahan wears a suit six days a week, so you know he knows how to spend an occasional lazy day.
"I love those rare days when I can spend time at home in my pajamas," the Hall of Fame defensive end revealed to E! News. When he isn't anchoring ABC's Good Morning America or hosting The $100,000 Pyramid, the athlete-turned-TV-personality luxuriates in products that make for some pretty spot-on holiday gifts. Not to mention, all genders can use most of his picks.
For instance, the Wake Up Happy author relies on a Teavana coffee tumbler to keep his first cup of coffee warm and knows better than to leave his house without a portable phone charger. Coffee drinkers? Phone users? We think you may have a few friends that fill this bill.
While Michael proves he is practical and prepared, his other favorites display a love for just feeling comfortable and at home. And isn't that the point of the holidays?
Scroll down to see how he always stays moisturized and looks good in the cold weather.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
From the NFL to Live! with Kelly and Michael to Good Morning America, this pro-athlete-turned-TV-personality has range—and he smells darn good, too. How do we know? The television host shared his holiday wishlist with E! News. This season, don't fret over what to gift the men in your life. With Michael's help, they can smell like English pears, too.
"I'm in a suit six days a week for work so I love those rare days when I can spend time at home in my pajamas. But even on those cozy days, you want to look your best, so when designing my MSX Basics line, we made sure to prioritize fit and high-tech fabrics. I swear they feel like butter. Gotta stay fly even on the couch with your kids and puppy!"
SHOP: MSX By Michael Strahan Men's Knit Pajama Pants, $14.99
"I can't get enough of the Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Hand Wash & Lotion Set. I love the scents and keep both sets in every bathroom in my home. I think it's a great gift to share with others."
SHOP: Orange & Bergamot Hand Wash & Lotion Set, $62
Article continues below
"The Mozart Zip glove by Les Essentials is definitely a favorite because it's stylish and keeps your hands warm during the winter."
SHOP: Mozart Zip Glove, $295
"We all know that keeping a full battery on your phone is necessary, so I always keep a quirky portable charger in my bag. We can always use an extra charge, especially when traveling during the holidays."
SHOP: Quirky Charge Portable 4000 mAh Battery, $41.99
"I'm always on the go and meeting people every day so the Kiehl's Crème De Corps Lotion is great to keep my hands moisturized and looking good. And it's extra helpful during the cold weather."
SHOP: Creme de Corps, $29.50
Article continues below
"The Oblique locking tumbler from Teavana comes in handy for my early mornings at Good Morning America. My coffee stays at its desired temperature during the entire show! It's also great for people who have long commutes for work."
SHOP: Blue Oblique Locking Tumbler, $32.95
"The Spiralizer plus from Williams Sonoma is one of my favorites because it makes cooking fun—especially when we make zucchini noodles at home! It's helpful to find healthy recipes during the holidays."
SHOP: KitchenAid® Spiralizer Plus, $119
"I travel so much during the year for work so this luggage collection was one of my favorite to work on. We perfected the lining, the wheels, the weight of the bag—all the little details to do our part in making travel that much less stressful. And it looks great, too!"
SHOP: Collection By Michael Strahan Westbury Luggage Collection, $240 - $340
Article continues below
"You can't go wrong with a holiday specialty cocktail using the Hammered Brass Shaker and tool set from Restoration Hardware! They're very decorative, and I am sure people can put them to extra use while entertaining family from out of town."
"A good scent is very comforting. And when traveling, I like to be surrounded by things that remind me of home. The English Pear & Freesia Travel Candle from Jo Malone is my favorite."
SHOP: English Pear & Freesia Travel Candle, $35
RELATED ARTICLE: Inside Michael Strahan's First Months at Good Morning America: A Fresh Dynamic That Suits the Team's Newest Member
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.