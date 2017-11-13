Michael Strahan's Holiday Gift Guide Feels Like Home

Michael Strahan wears a suit six days a week, so you know he knows how to spend an occasional lazy day.

"I love those rare days when I can spend time at home in my pajamas," the Hall of Fame defensive end revealed to E! News. When he isn't anchoring ABC's Good Morning America or hosting The $100,000 Pyramid, the athlete-turned-TV-personality luxuriates in products that make for some pretty spot-on holiday gifts. Not to mention, all genders can use most of his picks.

For instance, the Wake Up Happy author relies on a Teavana coffee tumbler to keep his first cup of coffee warm and knows better than to leave his house without a portable phone charger. Coffee drinkers? Phone users? We think you may have a few friends that fill this bill.