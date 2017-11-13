Gotham/GC Images. MEGA.
From matching denim outfits to gold rings, this fashionable couple knows how to show their love for each other in more ways than one.
Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham were recently spotted out and about in New York City while sporting matching gold rings. The accessory was worn on their left hands and emblazoned with their significant other's initial on the front.
Since rekindling their romance in September, this twosome has been inseparable, but are taking their relationship slow—contrary to those engagement rumors.
Instagram
This is not the couple's first time sparking rumors of an engagement, as they have been spotted flashing similar rings back in 2016 when they made a second attempt at a relationship.
While they have not officially confirmed their relationship, Beckham and Moretz have been anything but subtle when it comes to their feelings for each other. From sweet videos together to matching outfits, this couple seems very much in love.
They recently cohosted the Xbox One x VIP Event & Xbox Live Session in New York City while both styling denim outfits, reminiscent of Britney Spearsand Justin Timberlake.
Moretz laughed about the outfits, which were accidentally coordinated saying, "He just was like, 'Oh, I'm going to wear my denim jacket tonight,' and I'm like, 'Cool, I'm wearing an all denim look.' So, it worked out in favor for both of us. We felt like [Britney Spears] and [Justin Timberlake]."
The couple that matches in fashion together, stays together.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.