Remembering All the Celebrities on Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour

Take a look at all the celebrity cameos from the 1989 World Tour in the following gallery:

Back in 2014, Swift made the crossover from country singer to full-fledged pop star and announced the tour for her wildly popular album 1989. Each night, Swift surprised her adoring fans with a guest performer. The list of guests was extensive and diverse, including Keith Urban , Mick Jagger , Fetty Wap and Ellen DeGeneres .

Taylor Swift just released the dates for the North American leg of her Reputation tour, and fans are hoping the concert series will be another star-studded event (à la the 1989 World Tour).

Idina Menzel The singer sang "Let It Go" with the Frozen star at her concert in Tampa, Fla. on Halloween...in costume!

Tove Lo Taylor Swift surprised her sold-out Atlanta crowd with the "Talking Body" crooner.

Miranda Lambert Blake Shelton's ex-wife joined Swift onstage to perform "Little Red Wagon."

Ellie Goulding With just a few U.S. dates to go, Swift continued to surprise fans with an impromptu performance of "Love Me Like You Do" in Texas.

Charli XCX The "Boom Clap" crooner joined her friend on stage for another electrifying performance in front of 50,000 fans.

Keith Urban Goin' country in Toronto! Swift brought out the American Idol judge.

Nelly During the St. Louis show, T.Swift and the hometown rapper had a blast singing his greatest hits.

Mick Jagger Swift proved she had moves like Jagger when she brought the Rolling Stones frontman on stage in Nashville to sing "Satisfaction."

Steven Tyler Swift and the Aerosmith frontman sang his band's 1998 hit "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing."

Alison Krauss At a concert in Nashville, Swift sang "When You Say Nothing At All" with the country star, who released a cover of the ballad in 1995.

Kelsea Ballerini Swift and the country singer performed Ballerini's 2014 hit "Love Me Like You Mean It" in Nashville.

The Band Perry The group performed "If I Die Young" at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Wiz Khalifa The two performed at the Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Avril Lavigne The singer performed "Complicated" with the Canadian pop star at her concert in San Diego.

Selena Gomez The singer brought her "Bad Blood" co-star and bestie on stage for her final Los Angeles show.

Justin Timberlake At her final L.A. show, Swift asked the new dad to perform for the first time since baby Silas' birth.

Alanis Morissette We're so jealous! Swift got to sing one of the most iconic breakup songs of all time ("You Oughta Know") with the person who wrote it.

Beck and St. Vincent For one of her five sold-out Los Angeles shows, Taylor got some indie cred by having Beck and St. Vincent perform "Dreams" with her.

Ellen DeGeneres The Emmy-winning talk-show host showed up in a sparkly tutu ensemble that rivaled Swift's.

Lorde The besties performed a duet to "Royals" in Washington D.C.

Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid, Lily Alridge and Lena Dunham Swift proved she rolled deep by having her squad join her during her New Jersey show.

Fetty Wap At her Seattle show, Swift invited the rapper to sing his hit "Trap Queen" with her. She later shared an Instagram pic of the moment and claimed she was "unable to find my chill."

Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne Taylor's cameos for her London leg were a real model squad.

U.S. Women's Soccer Team The World Cup-winning soccer team waved American flags while walking the catwalk during one of Swift's New Jersey stops.

Matt LeBlanc, Chris Rock and Sean O'Pry For Swift's first L.A. show, the Friends alum, comedian and "Blank Space" star were the show's guests.

John Legend Wearing a gorgeous sparkly gown, Taylor helped Legend perform "All of Me," the love song he wrote about his wife.

Andy Grammer Honey, she's good! Andy Grammer performed his new hit song when Taylor hit the Windy City.

Jason Derulo During her Washington, D.C. show, a shirtless Derulo surprised fans with a sexy performance of "Want to Want Me."

The Weeknd For one of her New Jersey shows, Taylor's special guest brought the house down with the hit song "Can't Feel My Face."

Uzo Aduba The Orange Is the New Black star joined Swift onstage to duet to her hit "White Horse."

Nick Jonas Oh, how times have changed! Nick Jonas joined Swift onstage for a "Jealous" duet years after she was the celeb cameo on the Jonas Brothers tour.

Mariska Hargitay & Cara Delevingne Olivia's namesake takes the stage! The Law & Order: SVU star paid a visit to Taylor's show with the Paper Towns actress.

Mary J. Blige The R&B singer was brought onstage in Los Angeles to perform her 2001 hit "Family Affair."

Julia Roberts & Joan Baez Two new members joined Taylor's squad during her Santa Clara stop as the actress and folk singer danced it out to "Style."

Kobe Bryant The NBA supertar surprised Taylor with a banner that celebrated her record breaking run of sold-out shows at the Staples Center.

Serayah The Empire star and one of Taylor's "Bad Blood" badasses hit the stage during her Chicago show.

Russell Wilson & Ciara The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his leading lady showed they were ecstatic to be part of Taylor's cameo club.

Sam Hunt Taylor brought out the country crooner in Chicago so they could duet to his single "Take Your Time."

The Model Squad Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo and more of Taylor's model pals joined Orange Is the New Black's Uzo Aduba onstage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Fifth Harmony Swift matched the ladies in blue as they performed their hit song "Worth It."

Gigi Hadid & Martha Hunt Taylor's model BFFs had no problem rocking the catwalk during her Detroit concert.

Ryan Tedder Taylor invited the One Republic frontman to duet to the anthem "Counting Stars."