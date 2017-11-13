Remembering All the Celebrities on Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour

Taylor Swift just released the dates for the North American leg of her Reputation tour, and fans are hoping the concert series will be another star-studded event (à la the 1989 World Tour).
Back in 2014, Swift made the crossover from country singer to full-fledged pop star and announced the tour for her wildly popular album 1989. Each night, Swift surprised her adoring fans with a guest performer. The list of guests was extensive and diverse, includingKeith Urban, Mick Jagger, Fetty Wap andEllen DeGeneres.
Take a look at all the celebrity cameos from the 1989 World Tour in the following gallery:
The singer sang "Let It Go" with the Frozen star at her concert in Tampa, Fla. on Halloween...in costume!
Taylor Swift surprised her sold-out Atlanta crowd with the "Talking Body" crooner.
Blake Shelton's ex-wife joined Swift onstage to perform "Little Red Wagon."
With just a few U.S. dates to go, Swift continued to surprise fans with an impromptu performance of "Love Me Like You Do" in Texas.
The "Boom Clap" crooner joined her friend on stage for another electrifying performance in front of 50,000 fans.
Goin' country in Toronto! Swift brought out the American Idol judge.
During the St. Louis show, T.Swift and the hometown rapper had a blast singing his greatest hits.
Swift proved she had moves like Jagger when she brought the Rolling Stones frontman on stage in Nashville to sing "Satisfaction."
Swift and the Aerosmith frontman sang his band's 1998 hit "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing."
At a concert in Nashville, Swift sang "When You Say Nothing At All" with the country star, who released a cover of the ballad in 1995.
Swift and the country singer performed Ballerini's 2014 hit "Love Me Like You Mean It" in Nashville.
The group performed "If I Die Young" at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The two performed at the Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The singer performed "Complicated" with the Canadian pop star at her concert in San Diego.
The singer brought her "Bad Blood" co-star and bestie on stage for her final Los Angeles show.
At her final L.A. show, Swift asked the new dad to perform for the first time since baby Silas' birth.
We're so jealous! Swift got to sing one of the most iconic breakup songs of all time ("You Oughta Know") with the person who wrote it.
For one of her five sold-out Los Angeles shows, Taylor got some indie cred by having Beck and St. Vincent perform "Dreams" with her.
The Emmy-winning talk-show host showed up in a sparkly tutu ensemble that rivaled Swift's.
The besties performed a duet to "Royals" in Washington D.C.
Swift proved she rolled deep by having her squad join her during her New Jersey show.
At her Seattle show, Swift invited the rapper to sing his hit "Trap Queen" with her. She later shared an Instagram pic of the moment and claimed she was "unable to find my chill."
Taylor's cameos for her London leg were a real model squad.
The World Cup-winning soccer team waved American flags while walking the catwalk during one of Swift's New Jersey stops.
For Swift's first L.A. show, the Friends alum, comedian and "Blank Space" star were the show's guests.
Wearing a gorgeous sparkly gown, Taylor helped Legend perform "All of Me," the love song he wrote about his wife.
Honey, she's good! Andy Grammer performed his new hit song when Taylor hit the Windy City.
During her Washington, D.C. show, a shirtless Derulo surprised fans with a sexy performance of "Want to Want Me."
For one of her New Jersey shows, Taylor's special guest brought the house down with the hit song "Can't Feel My Face."
The Orange Is the New Black star joined Swift onstage to duet to her hit "White Horse."
Oh, how times have changed! Nick Jonas joined Swift onstage for a "Jealous" duet years after she was the celeb cameo on the Jonas Brothers tour.
Olivia's namesake takes the stage! The Law & Order: SVU star paid a visit to Taylor's show with the Paper Towns actress.
The R&B singer was brought onstage in Los Angeles to perform her 2001 hit "Family Affair."
Two new members joined Taylor's squad during her Santa Clara stop as the actress and folk singer danced it out to "Style."
The NBA supertar surprised Taylor with a banner that celebrated her record breaking run of sold-out shows at the Staples Center.
The Empire star and one of Taylor's "Bad Blood" badasses hit the stage during her Chicago show.
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his leading lady showed they were ecstatic to be part of Taylor's cameo club.
Taylor brought out the country crooner in Chicago so they could duet to his single "Take Your Time."
Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo and more of Taylor's model pals joined Orange Is the New Black's Uzo Aduba onstage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Swift matched the ladies in blue as they performed their hit song "Worth It."
Taylor's model BFFs had no problem rocking the catwalk during her Detroit concert.
Taylor invited the One Republic frontman to duet to the anthem "Counting Stars."
Ed Sheeran and Future are featured on a Reputation track, so it's possible they'd join the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer on stage.
We know that if Joe Alwyn were to strut on stage one night, our lives would definitely be made. Fingers crossed!