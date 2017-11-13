Remembering All the Celebrities on Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour

Taylor Swift  just released the dates for the North American leg of her Reputation tour, and fans are hoping the concert series will be another star-studded event (à la the 1989 World Tour).

Back in 2014, Swift made the crossover from country singer to full-fledged pop star and announced the tour for her wildly popular album 1989. Each night, Swift surprised her adoring fans with a guest performer. The list of guests was extensive and diverse, includingKeith UrbanMick Jagger, Fetty Wap andEllen DeGeneres.

Take a look at all the celebrity cameos from the 1989 World Tour in the following gallery:

Taylor Swift Concert, Idina Menzel

Tim Boyles/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Idina Menzel

The singer sang "Let It Go" with the Frozen star at her concert in Tampa, Fla. on Halloween...in costume!

Taylor Swift Concert, Tove Lo

Rick Diamond/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Tove Lo

Taylor Swift surprised her sold-out Atlanta crowd with the "Talking Body" crooner. 

Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert

Steve Exum/LP5 Getty Images for TAS

Miranda Lambert

Blake Shelton's ex-wife joined Swift onstage to perform "Little Red Wagon."

Ellie Goulding, Taylor Swift

Cooper Neill/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Ellie Goulding

With just a few U.S. dates to go, Swift continued to surprise fans with an impromptu performance of "Love Me Like You Do" in Texas.

Taylor Swift, Charli XCX

George Pimentel/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Charli XCX

The "Boom Clap" crooner joined her friend on stage for another electrifying performance in front of 50,000 fans. 

Taylor Swift, Keith Urban

George Pimentel/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Keith Urban

Goin' country in Toronto! Swift brought out the American Idol judge. 

Taylor Swift, Nelly

Dilip Vishwanat/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Nelly

During the St. Louis show, T.Swift and the hometown rapper had a blast singing his greatest hits.

Taylor Swift Concert, Mick Jagger

Getty Images

Mick Jagger

Swift proved she had moves like Jagger when she brought the Rolling Stones frontman on stage in Nashville to sing "Satisfaction." 

Taylor Swift Concert, Steven Tyler

John Shearer/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Steven Tyler

Swift and the Aerosmith frontman sang his band's 1998 hit "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing."

Taylor Swift Concert, Alison Krauss

John Shearer/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Alison Krauss

At a concert in Nashville, Swift sang "When You Say Nothing At All" with the country star, who released a cover of the ballad in 1995.

Taylor Swift Concert, Kelsea Ballerini

John Shearer/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Kelsea Ballerini

Swift and the country singer performed Ballerini's 2014 hit "Love Me Like You Mean It" in Nashville.

Taylor Swift, The Band Perry,

Michael Hickey/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

The Band Perry

The group performed "If I Die Young" at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Taylor Swift, Wiz Khalifa

Bob Levey/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Wiz Khalifa

The two performed at the Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Taylor Swift Concert, Avril Lavigne

Charley Gallay/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Avril Lavigne

The singer performed "Complicated" with the Canadian pop star at her concert in San Diego.

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift Concert

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

Selena Gomez

The singer brought her "Bad Blood" co-star and bestie on stage for her final Los Angeles show.

Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

Justin Timberlake

At her final L.A. show, Swift asked the new dad to perform for the first time since baby Silas' birth. 

Taylor Swift, Celeb Cameos, Alanis Morissette

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

Alanis Morissette

We're so jealous! Swift got to sing one of the most iconic breakup songs of all time ("You Oughta Know") with the person who wrote it. 

John Legend, Taylor Swift

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

Beck and St. Vincent

For one of her five sold-out Los Angeles shows, Taylor got some indie cred by having Beck and St. Vincent perform "Dreams" with her.

Taylor Swift, Celeb Cameos, Ellen

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

Ellen DeGeneres

The Emmy-winning talk-show host showed up in a sparkly tutu ensemble that rivaled Swift's.

Taylor Swift, Celeb Cameos, Lorde

Kris Connor/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Lorde

The besties performed a duet to "Royals" in Washington D.C.

Taylor Swift Concert, Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Lena Dunham

Kevin Mazur/LP5/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid, Lily Alridge and Lena Dunham

Swift proved she rolled deep by having her squad join her during her New Jersey show.

Taylor Swift, Celeb Cameos, Fetty Wap

Suzi Pratt/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Fetty Wap

At her Seattle show, Swift invited the rapper to sing his hit "Trap Queen" with her. She later shared an Instagram pic of the moment and claimed she was "unable to find my chill."

Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne

Brian Rasic/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne

Taylor's cameos for her London leg were a real model squad.

Taylor Swift Concert

Kevin Mazur/LP5/WireImage

U.S. Women's Soccer Team

The World Cup-winning soccer team waved American flags while walking the catwalk during one of Swift's New Jersey stops.

Taylor Swift Concert, Matt LeBlanc, Chris Rock, Sean O'Pry

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS

Matt LeBlanc, Chris Rock and Sean O'Pry

For Swift's first L.A. show, the Friends alum, comedian and "Blank Space" star were the show's guests.

John Legend, Taylor Swift

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

John Legend

Wearing a gorgeous sparkly gown, Taylor helped Legend perform "All of Me," the love song he wrote about his wife.

Taylor Swift, Celeb Cameos, Andy Grammer

Daniel Boczarski/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Andy Grammer

Honey, she's good! Andy Grammer performed his new hit song when Taylor hit the Windy City.

Taylor Swift, Celeb Cameos, Jason Derulo

Paul Morigi/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Jason Derulo

During her Washington, D.C. show, a shirtless Derulo surprised fans with a sexy performance of "Want to Want Me."

Taylor Swift, Celeb Cameos The Weekend

Kevin Mazur/LP5/WireImage

The Weeknd

For one of her New Jersey shows, Taylor's special guest brought the house down with the hit song "Can't Feel My Face."

Taylor Swift, Celeb Cameos, Uzo Aduba

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Uzo Aduba

The Orange Is the New Black star joined Swift onstage to duet to her hit "White Horse."

Nick Jonas, Taylor Swift

Twitter, Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Oh, how times have changed! Nick Jonas joined Swift onstage for a "Jealous" duet years after she was the celeb cameo on the Jonas Brothers tour.

Mariska Hargitay, Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne

Dimitrios Kambouris/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Mariska Hargitay & Cara Delevingne

Olivia's namesake takes the stage! The Law & Order: SVU star paid a visit to Taylor's show with the Paper Towns actress. 

Taylor Swift, Celeb Cameos, Mary J. Blige

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS

Mary J. Blige

The R&B singer was brought onstage in Los Angeles to perform her 2001 hit "Family Affair."

Taylor Swift Concert, Joan Baez, Julia Roberts

John Medina/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Julia Roberts & Joan Baez

Two new members joined Taylor's squad during her Santa Clara stop as the actress and folk singer danced it out to "Style."

Taylor Swift Concert Instagram

Instagram

Kobe Bryant

The NBA supertar surprised Taylor with a banner that celebrated her record breaking run of sold-out shows at the Staples Center. 

Taylor Swift, Celeb Cameos, Serayah McNeill

Daniel Boczarski/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Serayah

The Empire star and one of Taylor's "Bad Blood" badasses hit the stage during her Chicago show.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Taylor Swift Concert

Suzi Pratt/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Russell Wilson & Ciara

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his leading lady showed they were ecstatic to be part of Taylor's cameo club.

Taylor Swift, Sam Hunt

Daniel Boczarski/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Sam Hunt

Taylor brought out the country crooner in Chicago so they could duet to his single "Take Your Time."

Taylor Swift

Getty Images

The Model Squad

Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo and more of Taylor's model pals joined Orange Is the New Black's Uzo Aduba onstage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Taylor Swift Concert, Fifth Harmony

John Medina/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Fifth Harmony

Swift matched the ladies in blue as they performed their hit song "Worth It."

Taylor Swift Concert

Larry Busacca/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Gigi Hadid & Martha Hunt

Taylor's model BFFs had no problem rocking the catwalk during her Detroit concert.

Taylor Swift Concert Instagram

Instagram

Ryan Tedder

Taylor invited the One Republic frontman to duet to the anthem "Counting Stars."

Ed Sheeran and Future are featured on a Reputation track, so it's possible they'd join the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer on stage.

We know that if Joe Alwyn were to strut on stage one night, our lives would definitely be made. Fingers crossed!

