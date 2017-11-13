Marquise Goodwin shared heartbreaking news after his game Sunday.

The NFL star, who is a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, scored an 83-yard touchdown during Sunday's game. After his team's win, Marquise shared that he and his wife, Morgan Goodwin, had lost their son just hours earlier.

"I just wanna thank those who've genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy," Marquise wrote to his followers. "Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family."