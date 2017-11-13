New Line Cinema
One series to rule them all? That's what Amazon is hoping.
The streaming service announced on Monday that is has acquired the TV rights for The Lord of the Rings, based on the fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, handing out a multi-season commitment. The upcoming Amazon Prime Original will be produced in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema.
Set in Middle Earth, the adaptation will explore new storylines preceding The Fellowship of the Ring. The deal also includes a potential additional spin-off series.
"The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen," said Sharon Tal Yguado, Head of Scripted Series, Amazon Studios. "We are honored to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth."
"We are delighted that Amazon, with its longstanding commitment to literature, is the home of the first-ever multi-season television series for The Lord of the Rings," said Matt Galsor, a representative for the Tolkien Estate and Trust and Harper Collins. "Sharon and the team at Amazon Studios have exceptional ideas to bring to the screen previously unexplored stories based on J.R.R. Tolkien's original writings."
The franchise's theatrical adaptations, from New Line Cinema and director Peter Jackson, earned a combined gross of nearly $6 billion worldwide and a combined 17 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
No word yet on when to expect the new adaptation to hit the streaming service, but considering the special effects that'll no doubt be involved, you can count on a bit of a wait.
Are you looking forward to a new adaptation of The Lord of the Rings? Or are the movies enough for you? Sound off in the comments below!