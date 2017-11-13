It looks like this party was a slam dunk.

Shaquille O'Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal threw their oldest daughter, Amirah O'Neal, an unforgettable Sweet 16 soirée with a price tag equally memorable. According to TMZ, the celebrity party cost the parents nearly $1 million.

For that kind of high-profile price tag, the Saturday night bash was held at the W Hotel, where the famous parents rented out the entire rooftop, according to TMZ.

For all those who "ended up at Mimi's," guests got to enjoy a set from Billboard Music Award-nominated rapper, YG. "Shout out to @yg for blessing my baby sweet 16 I owe u one big homie," the proud dad wrote to the star on social media.