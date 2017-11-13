It looks like this party was a slam dunk.

Shaquille O'Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal threw their oldest daughter, Amirah O'Neal, an unforgettable Sweet 16 soirée with a price tag equally memorable. According to TMZ, the celebrity party cost the parents nearly $1 million.

While a source told E! News the celebration was a "very expensive party," the insider also said "it did not cost a million dollars." Nevertheless, the source said "no expense was spared."

"Shaunie and Shaq have five children and everything they do for them, they do it big," Shaunie's rep told E! News.

The Saturday night bash was held at the W Hollywood Hotel, where the famous parents rented out the entire rooftop and guests munched on food provided by the hotel.

"Mimi and her brothers and sisters love to dance, so they wanted a club-style party," the rep said.