Cassy Athena
It looks like this party was a slam dunk.
Shaquille O'Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal threw their oldest daughter, Amirah O'Neal, an unforgettable Sweet 16 soirée with a price tag equally memorable. According to TMZ, the celebrity party cost the parents nearly $1 million.
While a source told E! News the celebration was a "very expensive party," the insider also said "it did not cost a million dollars." Nevertheless, the source said "no expense was spared."
"Shaunie and Shaq have five children and everything they do for them, they do it big," Shaunie's rep told E! News.
The Saturday night bash was held at the W Hollywood Hotel, where the famous parents rented out the entire rooftop and guests munched on food provided by the hotel.
"Mimi and her brothers and sisters love to dance, so they wanted a club-style party," the rep said.
For all those who "ended up at Mimi's," guests got to enjoy a set from Billboard Music Award-nominated rapper, YG. "Shout out to @yg for blessing my baby sweet 16 I owe u one big homie," the proud dad wrote to the star on social media. Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus was among the celebrity guests in attendance.
"The floor was shaking," the rep added. "Everyone from the kids to the grown-ups were dancing."
Of course, no birthday party would be complete without a present for the guest of honor. According to TMZ, the O'Neals gifted their Sweet 16 star with a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, which starts at $122,400.
It sounds like the event got the teen's stamp of approval. As she gushed on Instagram, "Last Night Was so much fun."
It seems like throwing lavish parties for his kids are among Shaq's talents. Last year, the athlete threw a bash for his teenage son, Shareef O'Neal, complete with a performance from Post Malone, 400 guests and two cars, including a Lamborghini. A source also told E! News Shareef is turning 18 in January and that the party is supposed to be even more lavish.
To be an O'Neal!