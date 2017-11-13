This is one dreamy first birthday party!

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's little one, Dream Kardashian, rang in her first birthday party on Friday with a bevy of celebrations befitting of the Kardashians' youngest member.

On Friday, she kicked off her actual birthday with a set of hot pink new wheels from her famous dad and floral desserts with her famous aunts Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.

Then, on Saturday, she headed under the sea with mom. Well, not quite. The Lashed mogul threw a mermaid-themed soirée for her second-born, complete with balloon sea creatures, aquatic-inspired confections and a colorful tiered birthday cake covered in scales.