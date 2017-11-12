EXCLUSIVE!

The Weeknd, Robert Pattinson and More Turn Out for Leonardo DiCaprio's Epic 43rd Star-Birthday Bash

Leonardo DiCaprio

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

When you're with Leo, you party like Leo...

With a guest list boasting movie stars, Instagram influencers, Oscar winners, music's top talents and more (but not too many more, 'cause you gotta keep it VIP), Leonardo DiCaprio's 43rd birthday bash on Saturday was quintessentially Hollywood and exactly what you'd expect—epic.

Last night's birthday bash, which was held on the superstar Scorpio's actual birthday, was filled with the who's who of Tinsel Town at one of the hottest new spots on the scene, The Highlight Room at the Dream Hollywood. The swanky soiree even featured guest DJs Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino. Talk about some A-list spinners...

Two of the celebs who kicked it over to the party were Robert Pattinson who recently called things off with fiancée FKA twigs, and The Weeknd, who has been hitting the town hard since his breakup with Selena Gomez, arriving in a White Bentley with Emily Ratajkowski. 

Robin Thicke, pregnant girlfriend April Love GearySara Foster, Erin Foster, director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu andJessica Szohr stopped by for Saturday's lively night of fun.

But those weren't the only famous faces who hobnobbed with other members of the rich and famous uppercrust. Another source tells E! News Katy Perry and Adam Levinealso partied down.

A source tells E! News that Rob Pattinson went to Leo's party solo and left alone in an Uber around 1:30 a.m. The Twilight star went to the party after hitting up the  there after the 2017 Governors Awards.

For the splashy bash, Emily Ratajkowski donned a fiery red frock.

A source also tells E! News that the king pin of partying had an after party at his house that went way past sunrise.

We'd expect nothing less from the birthday boy...

