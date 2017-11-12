MTV EMAs 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Demi Lovato, Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello and More Stars
by
Meg Swertlow
|
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The biggest party in music is happening right now in London!
For those who didn't already guess, the 2017 MTV EMAs are here and Europe's most popular artists are coming together to celebrate the biggest hits of the year.
The EMAs are hosted by Rita Ora. Taylor Swift leads all artists with six nominations, followed by Shawn Mendes with five.
Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto and Travis Scott are just some of the familiar names who turned up at the star-studded award show, which announced nominations back in October.
But before we talk about who walked away with the biggest awards of the night, we have to talk about fashion!
From the good, the bad (eh-hem, we're looking at you Jared Leto) and down-right unforgettable, take a look at what your favorite artists are wearing in our red carpet gallery...
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV
Natalie Dormer
The Game of Thrones star lays down the fashion gauntlet in her edgy black ensemble on Nov. 12.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV
Liam Payne
Orange you glad that the One Direction boybander came to the MTV EMAs?
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV
Julia Michaels
The singer goes for a bad-ass look on the red carpet.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV
Camila Cabello
The "Havana" singer is pretty in the futuristic frock in London.
Jared Leto
The Oscar winner goes for a colorful creation in London.
Hailey Baldwin
The personality is basic in black at at the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena on November 12, 2017 in London, England.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV
Demi Lovato
The "Confident" singer looked confident with her shirtless suit at the EMAs.
