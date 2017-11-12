MTV EMAs 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Demi Lovato, Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello and More Stars

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland Claps Back at Hater Over "Naked" Selfie With Wells Adams

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Spotted for the First Time in a Month

MTV EMAs 2017, Lana Del Rey, Demi Lovato

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The biggest party in music is happening right now in London!

For those who didn't already guess, the 2017 MTV EMAs are here and Europe's most popular artists are coming together to celebrate the biggest hits of the year across the pond.

This year's EMAs are hosted by Rita Ora. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift leads all artists with six nominations, followed by Shawn Mendes with five nods.

Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto and Travis Scott are just some of the familiar names who turned up at the star-studded award show, which announced nominations back in October.

But before we talk about who walked away with the biggest awards of the night, we have to talk about fashion!

From the good, the bad (eh-hem, we're looking at you Jared Leto) and down-right unforgettable, take a look at what your favorite artists are wearing in our red carpet gallery...

Photos

Demi Lovato Through the Years

Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, MTV EMAs 2017

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rita Ora and Shawn Mendes

The night's host definitely went for an unusual red carpet ensemble, while the Canadian crooner went for a more classic look.

Demi Lovato, MTV EMAs 2017

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

Demi Lovato

The "Confident" singer looked confident with her shirtless suit at the EMAs.

Travis Scott, MTV EMAs 2017

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Travis Scott

The rapper is looking too cool in Europe.

Article continues below

Natalie Dormer, MTV EMAs 2017

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

Natalie Dormer

The Game of Thrones star lays down the fashion gauntlet in her edgy black ensemble on Nov. 12.

Liam Payne, MTV EMAs 2017

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

Liam Payne

Orange you glad that the One Direction boybander came to the MTV EMAs?

Julia Michaels, MTV EMAs 2017

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

Julia Michaels

The singer goes for a bad-ass look on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Camila Cabello, MTV EMAs 2017

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

Camila Cabello

The "Havana" singer is pretty in the futuristic frock in London.

MTV EMAs 2017, Jared Leto

Venturelli/WireImage

Jared Leto

The Oscar winner goes for a colorful creation in London.

MTV EMAs 2017, Hailey Baldwin

Venturelli/WireImage

Hailey Baldwin

The personality is basic in black at the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena on November 12, 2017 in London, England. 

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ MTV , Demi Lovato , Lana Del Rey , Camila Cabello , Top Stories , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.