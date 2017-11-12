Emma Stone Is the Queen of Awkward Hugs

The two stars looked gorgeous in daring looks; Stone wore a long white belted dress with a slit, while Lawrence sported a black floral crop top and matching long skirt.

The Hunger Games star photobombed her BFF and fellow actress Emma Stone on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, where the group presents the Oscars every year.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images



Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone The Hunger Games star photobombed her pal on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage



Derek Hough The Dancing With the Stars pro photobombed his sister Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys, the couple's first red carpet debut as a couple.

Christine Wehrmeier/REX/Shutterstock



Amy Schumer In June 2017, the actress and comedienne made a surprise appearance during couple Jasmin Pereira and Jon Bates's wedding photo shoot in London.

Instagram



Oprah Winfrey & Kerry Washington "Best photobomb of my life," the Scandal star wrote on Instagram. "#supersoulsessions #supersoulsisters @oprah @drshefalitsabary."

Instagram



Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello & Eric Stonestreet The Modern Family actor photobombs his co-star and her husband at the 2016 SAG Awards.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images



Jared Leto & Diane Kruger The actor was quite The Joker at LACMA's 2015 Art+Film Gala.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images



Beyoncé & Jay Z While Queen Bee and her husband were working the crowd at the 2015 Met Gala, this guy in the background was busy working a slice of delicious pizza.

@Parisa/Splash News



Kevin Hart, Alyssa Milano Hart is usually the one pulling the pranks, but looks like the Charmed alum was able to pull a fast one on the Get Hard actor at his Hollywood premiere.

YouTube



Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans The fellas have some fun photobombing unsuspecting football fans on NBC's Super Bowl XLIX red carpet!

Instagram



Nicole Scherzinger "Ahhh so cool and inspiring to meet #TimBurton tonight at my show @CatsMusical #Cats #LondonPalladium," the singer wrote on Instagram. "Even cooler being #photobombed by the #HelenaBonhamCarter !!!!!"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage



Kim Kardashian LOL! Usher sneaks into Kim's red carpet photo at the 2014 MTV VMAs.

Vantagenews/AKM-GSI



Zoe Saldana The pregnant star and her hubby get photobombed by a tattooed prankster in L.A.!

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage



Cloris Leachman Ooops! While posing for red carpet pics, Julianna Margulies gets a surprise from a fellow actress.

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images



Tom Hardy While filming The Dark Knight Rises in Pittsburgh in 2011, the British star made a surprise (and rather menacing) appearance at a couple's nearby wedding shoot, featuring a group of lovely bridesmaids. "You have my permission to kiss the bride."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images



Kris Jenner The victim: Kim Kardashian at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Las Vegas to celebrate her 33rd birthday.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images



Cara Delevingne The model creeped up on Sienna Miller at the Costume Institute Gala for the 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.



Jon Furniss/WireImage



Simon Pegg Pegg pranked costars Paula Patton, Tom Cruise and Léa Seydoux at the Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol premiere in London.



Manny Hernandez/FilmMagic



Adam Lambert The singer snuck into fans' selfie during the 19th Annual Miami Make-A-Wish Ball at the InterContinental Hotel in Miami, Fla.



Rob Kim/Getty Images



Jennifer Lawrence The victims: Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, Nina Jacobson and Jena Malone, attending a special screening of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in New York City.



Steve Granitz/WireImage



Hayden Panettiere Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt got photobombed by the Nashville star at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.



Anthony Harvey/Getty Images



Christina Applegate The victim: Leslie Mann, attending the premiere of Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues in London.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images



George Clooney Clooney tried to steal the spotlight from Steven Spielberg, Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld at the USC Shoah Foundation Institute 2013 Ambassadors for Humanity gala in New York City.



Brian Killian/Getty Images



Amber Tamblyn The actress teased her husband David Cross and pal Amy Poehler at the Sleep No More New Year's Eve 2014 Party in New York City.



Sascha Reinking



Zach Braff The Scrubs actor photobombs a random newlywed couple in the streets of NYC, as captured by professional shutterbug Sascha Reinking.

Daniel Robertson/startraksphoto.com



Jane Fonda, Melanie Griffith & Carly Simon At 75 years old, The Newsroom star has mastered the art of photobombing.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images



Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston One week before the Breaking Bad series finale, the two costars try to lighten the mood with their hilarious antics on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Fox/WireImage



Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas Step aside Joe Jonas! The youngest Jo Bro reunites with his close friend at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Kevin Mazur/Fox/WireImage



Rebel Wilson Shortly after winning a Teen Choice Award, the Pitch Perfect star poses with costars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth II Her Majesty was upstaged by Princess Eugenie at day one of the Royal Ascot races.

Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto.com



Joshua Jackson The victim: The former Dawson's Creek star makes a wide-eyed expression behind Anne Hathaway while walking the 2013 Met Gala red carpet.

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com



Emma Stone The victims: Boyfriend Andrew Garfield, Eleanor Matsuura and Neil Stuke.





Kevin Spacey The victim: An innocent woman in Boston (apparently, the actor couldn't resist his urge to interrupt her Kodak moment).

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup via AP IMAGES



Justin Bieber The victims: Katy Perry and then-husband Russell Brand.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS



Kelly Clarkson The victims: Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic



Russell Brand The Victims: Actors Robert Pattinson, Cam Gigandet, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart on stage at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.





Neil Patrick Harris The victims: Ian Somerhalder and his very attractive friend.

Michael Cera The victims: Whoever these people are.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage



Ringo Starr The Victims: Justin Bieber and Ke$ha during dress rehearsal at Staples Center.





Jake Gyllenhaal The victims: Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee and Uma Thurman.

Youtube



Malia Obama The victims: Parents President Barack Obama and FLOTUS Michelle Obama.





Cory Monteith The victims: Zooey Deschanel and Glee girlfriend Lea Michele.

http://twitpic.com/k53yg



Daniel Craig The victims: Taylor Swift and some girl.

Vince Bucci/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



Michael Douglas The victims: Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and Angelina Jolie.

Vince Bucci/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



Armie Hammer The victims: Social Network writer Aaron Sorkin and costar Jesse Eisenberg.

Tumblr



Tina Fey The victims: Amy Poehler and Martha Plimpton.

YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images



Johnny Depp The victim: Alice in Wonderland director Tim Burton.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic



Jesse Tyler Ferguson The victims: Miranda Kerr and husband Orlando Bloom.

Instagram



Tyler, The Creator The victim: Donald Trump (sucker!).