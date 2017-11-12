Cristiano Ronaldo is a dad again.

The 32-year-old soccer star's 22-year-old model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Sunday gave birth to their first child together, daughter Alana Martina. This is Ronaldo's fourth child.

"Alana Martina was just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!" he wrote in Portuguese on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and 7-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. wearing scrubs and appearing beside Georgina and the baby on a hospital bed.

Spanish news outlets reported earlier that Georgina was admitted to a Madrid hospital to give birth.

The Real Madrid star and the model had announced their daughter's name in late October during an Instagram Live session.