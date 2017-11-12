TLC Cuts Ties With Derick Dillard Over His Jazz Jennings Remarks

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Harry Styles, The X Factor

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Taylor Swift, Leslie Jones, SNL, After-Party

Taylor Swift Attends SNL After-Party and Takes Selfie With Leslie Jones

Carrie Underwood, 2017 CMA Awards, Show

Carrie Underwood Suffers Broken Wrist and Other Injuries After Fall

TLC is not having it with Derick Dillard's comments against Jazz Jennings.

In August, many people accused Derick, the 28-year-old husband of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On cast member Jill Duggar Dillard, of bullying the now-17-year-old transgender star of I Am Jazz by making transphobic remarks about her online. Three days ago, Derick once again angered people on Twitter when he posted more comments about her.

On Saturday, a statement posted on TLC's Twitter page read, "We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick's personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so."

Photos

The Complete Duggar Family Tree

Jazz Jennings, Derick Dillard

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Instagram

In his latest tweets, Derick had said, "I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It's sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what's on TV these days."

He also said he "never bullied anyone," but "just said I didn't agree with what is being propagated on TV. I'm expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn't make me so."

While Jazz did not mention Derick by name, she tweeted on Saturday, "In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love."

On Saturday evening, Derick posted on Twitter a link to a crowdfunding page, seeking donations for what he called "various missions opportunities I will have throughout the year." A user asked him if he would send Jazz a thank-you video if she donated $50.

"Yes," he replied on Sunday morning.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Duggars , LGBT , TLC , Top Stories , Apple News , TV
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.