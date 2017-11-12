Chrissy Teigen certainly got into the party spirit on a very busy Saturday.
In the morning, she and her 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Luna went shopping. In the afternoon, she attended Kim Kardashian's baby shower, celebrating the arrival of her and Kanye West's third child, who is set to be born via surrogate. Teigen wore a long, emerald green, draped, asymmetrical wrap gown that showed plenty of cleavage.
One the way to the event, the supermodel and Lip Sync Battle star chowed down on what appeared to be leftover pasta.
"Lay off, I'm starving!" she joked in a Snapchat video, parodying the late Chris Farley's famous SNL bit.
After the baby shower, she and friends, including fellow baby shower guest and hairstylist Jen Atkin, headed to the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala. Teigen changed into an off-the-shoulder ruffled tulle red gown, which also showed plenty of cleavage.
At the gala, Jessica Alba, who is pregnant with her and husband Cash Warren's third child, gave a speech. She showcased her baby bump in a lace black gown.
Other guests included other celebrity moms such as Jessica Biel, Soleil Moon Frye, Alessandra Ambrosio, Busy Philipps, Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Richie, Kristen Bell and Rachel Bilson.
At the event, she and her group chowed down on some sliders and danced their butts off. The fun moments were also captured on Snapchat.
As seen in more video posted on her Snapchat, Teigen arrived home late, where she faced a problem.
"I can't take my dress off by myself. I can't take it off," she said. "I have to sleep in it."
She did eventually get it off, then had trouble removing bobby pins from her hair.
She ended the night by watching a Lifetime movie.