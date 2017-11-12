Chrissy Teigen Joins Pregnant Jessica Alba and Fellow Moms at Baby2Baby Gala

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Harry Styles, The X Factor

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Showcases Hot Look After Workout Amid Recovery

2017 Governors Awards, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Reunite at 2017 Governors Awards

Chrissy Teigen certainly got into the party spirit on a very busy Saturday.

In the morning, she and her 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Luna went shopping. In the afternoon, she attended Kim Kardashian's baby shower, celebrating the arrival of her and Kanye West's third child, who is set to be born via surrogate. Teigen wore a long, emerald green, draped, asymmetrical wrap gown that showed plenty of cleavage.

One the way to the event, the supermodel and Lip Sync Battle star chowed down on what appeared to be leftover pasta.

"Lay off, I'm starving!" she joked in a Snapchat video, parodying the late Chris Farley's famous SNL bit.

 

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Is Living Her Best Life

Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Snapchat

Snapchat / Chrissy Teigen

After the baby shower, she and friends, including fellow baby shower guest and hairstylist Jen Atkin, headed to the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala. Teigen changed into an off-the-shoulder ruffled tulle red gown, which also showed plenty of cleavage.

Baby2Baby Gala, Chrissy Teigen

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

The supermodel and Lip Sync Battle host shows skin in a red gown.

Baby2Baby Gala, Jessica Alba

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

The pregnant star showcases her baby bump in a black lace gown.

Baby2Baby Gala, Jessica Biel

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

The actress showcases a daring look.

Article continues below

Baby2Baby Gala, Jennifer Garner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

The actress sports a romantic white gown.

Baby2Baby Gala, Gwyneth Paltrow

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

The star sports a black pantsuit.

Baby2Baby Gala, Joel Madden, Nicole Richie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicole Richie and Benji Madden

The lovebirds pose on the black carpet.

Article continues below

Baby2Baby Gala, Alessandra Ambrosio

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Victoria's Secret Angel shows cleavage in a strapless dress.

Baby2Baby Gala, Rachel Bilson

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Rachel Bilson

The Hart of Dixie and The O.C. alum sports a strapless, patterned dress.

Baby2Baby Gala, Soleil Moon Frye

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Soleil Moon Frye

The Punky Brewster and Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum showcases a red-hot look.

Article continues below

Baby2Baby Gala, Busy Philipps

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Busy Philipps

The Cougar Town alum and Vice Principals star sparkles in a blue gown.

Baby2Baby Gala, Kristen Bell

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kristen Bell

The actress is pretty in blue.

At the gala, Jessica Alba, who is pregnant with her and husband Cash Warren's third child, gave a speech. She showcased her baby bump in a lace black gown.

Other guests included other celebrity moms such as Jessica BielSoleil Moon Frye, Alessandra AmbrosioBusy PhilippsJennifer GarnerGwyneth PaltrowNicole RichieKristen Bell and Rachel Bilson.

Chrissy Teigen, Baby2Baby Gala 2017, Snapchat

Snapchat / Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen, Baby2Baby Gala 2017, Snapchat

Snapchat / Chrissy Teigen

At the event, she and her group chowed down on some sliders and danced their butts off. The fun moments were also captured on Snapchat.

As seen in more video posted on her Snapchat, Teigen arrived home late, where she faced a problem.

"I can't take my dress off by myself. I can't take it off," she said. "I have to sleep in it."

Chrissy Teigen, Baby2Baby Gala 2017, Snapchat

Snapchat / Chrissy Teigen

She did eventually get it off, then had trouble removing bobby pins from her hair.

She ended the night by watching a Lifetime movie.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Jessica Alba , Top Stories , VG , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.