Tiffany Haddish made history last night as the first African American female comedian to host the long-running sketch show Saturday Night Live on Saturday—and the deft comic pretty much crushed the always daunting opening monologue and then brought her comedy chops to the rest of the episode.

The Girls Trip star tackled everything from fashion to sexual harassment in her history-making hosting gig. Many online fans have been commenting at their surprise that this is the first time a black female stand-up comic has hosted the sketch show that has been on the air for 43 seasons.

But Tiffany isn't the only black star who has made her mark on the arts with her impressive first, check out other stars who paved the way...