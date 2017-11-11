Tyrese Gibson Says Online Meltdown Caused by Psychiatric Medication

The 38-year-old added that he's doing better now that he's stopped taking the medication Rexulti.

He wrote, "I’m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I’m already to get back at 100% - please don’t chalk this up as 'oversharing.'"

The remorseful actor wrote, "A lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally I’m so very sorry guys - please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father........... This will NOT compromise my case...."

Finally, he encouraged others to get help for mental health issues: "This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds. We all need to be still and preset in the Lord and he will deal with your fights and reality. Praying for you guys, and Pray for me and my family ! Love You TYRESE."

Since posting Saturday morning, the actor has also shared an Instagram video with fans, apologizing to fans, family and friends, stating that he does not have a mental illness and he wrote, "It was meds that was suggested to deal with the trauma of losing my daughter this way."